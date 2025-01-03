× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Close out winter break with a bang! Join us for this FREE kid-friendly chance to dance at the Speed Art Museum!

Family Friendly Silent Disco at the Speed Art Museum

Close out winter break with a bang! Join us for this FREE kid-friendly chance to dance at the Speed Art Museum! We'll be there on Friday, 1/3, from 1 - 4. As always, we'll have 3 different channels of kid-friendly, squeaky-clean tunes featuring the best of pop, dance, and hits throughout the decades!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events. So come check us out and bring a friend.

For more information call (502) 324-5048 or visit eventvesta.com/events/91125/t/tickets