Family Friendly Taylor Swift Silent Disco at TEN20

We're back with another silent disco for Swifties of all ages!! We want to be sure everyone has a chance to shake if off to the music they love! From Debut to Midnights, our DJs will be spinning all your favorite Taylor tracks across 2 channels, ensuring there's something for everyone! The third channel of music will be clean party favorites!

We encourage you to channel your inner Taylor and dress up as your favorite era. Will you come dressed as a Fearless country star or rock the iconic Red lipstick? The choice is yours, and the possibilities are endless!

Tickets are only $10 for adults and $5 for kids, so grab yours now and secure your spot at this Swiftie Silent Disco! Don't miss out, or you'll cry teardrops on your guitar.

You know there will be glitter on the floor after the party, so grab your tickets now and let's create Forever & Always memories on the dance floor!

For more information call (502) 324-5048.