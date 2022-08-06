Family Fun Day - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft
KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Join KMAC Educators for a FREE day of family art-making for all ages! Tour KMAC’s exhibitions, explore Art Ideas in Studio 715, and make art projects in the Education Studio. Drop in from 11 AM- 3PM.
For more information, please call 502.589.0102
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Kids & Family