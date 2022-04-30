× Expand Art Center of the Bluegrass, 401 W. Main St, Danville, KY 40422 Family Fun Day flyer (8.5 × 11 in) Family Fun Day from 10am-12pm on Saturday, April 30. All ages welcome. Free event!

Family Fun Day at Art Center of the Bluegrass

Join us for this FREE event for kids and families where we will be creating art and having Derby-themed fun throughout the morning. Take this chance to learn about all the Art Center offers for kids and families throughout the year. Enjoy music, free food, arts and crafts, a clay city and more! Presented by Whitaker Bank.

For more information call 8592364054 or visit artcenterky.org