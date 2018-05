Family Fun Day on Fourth!

Saturday, June 30, 2018

1:00PM

Join us for the first Family Fun Day on Fourth in partnership with The Arrow Fund!

Enjoy a family and pet friendly Carnival Themed day of festivities!

- Magic Show

-Balloon Animals

-Bounce House

-Face Painting

-Photo Booth

-Sno Cones

-Doggie Kissing Booth

-Bunny The Fortune Teller

$5 All-access wristbands, proceeds benefit The Arrow Fund

For more information call 502-584-7170 or visit 4thstlive.com/events