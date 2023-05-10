Family Fun and Learning Night: Celebrate Children's Literature

× Expand Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning FFLN for Winter/Spring Catalog (7.5 × 4.21 in) - 1 Upcoming Family Fun and Learning Nights

Join us for Celebrate Children's Literature on Wednesday, May 10 from 5-7 pm at the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning. Enjoy Children's Literature-themed crafts and activities for the whole family. Registered families will also receive a free book and a meal.

For more information or to register, call (859) 254-4175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org