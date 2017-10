Family Fun & Learning Night: Celebrate Culture

Grab your passport and join us as we celebrate cultural traditions from around the world. Dinner is provided for families, and every child takes home a free book! Only for families with children ages 3-12.

Family Fun & Learning Nights are free and registration is required. Register by calling 859-254-4175, ext. 21

Free!

For more information call 859-254-4175, ext. 21 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org