Family Fun and Learning Night: Celebrate Earth
to
The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
×
Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning
FFLN for Winter/Spring Catalog (7.5 × 4.21 in) - 1
Upcoming Family Fun and Learning Nights
Join us for Celebrate the Earth on Wednesday, April 19 from 5-7 pm at the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning. Enjoy Earth-themed crafts and activities for the whole family. Registered families will also receive a free book and a meal.
For more information or to register, call (859) 254-4175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org
Info
The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Crafts, Education & Learning, Kids & Family