The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Family Fun and Learning Night: Celebrate Health

Join us for Celebrate Health on Wednesday, March 15 from 5-7 pm at the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning. Enjoy Health-themed crafts and activities for the whole family. Registered families will also receive a free book and a meal.

For more information or to register, call (859) 254-4175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org

Crafts, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
