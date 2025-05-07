× Expand Carnegie Center Family Fun & Learning Night, May 7th, 5-7PM

Family Fun & Learning Night: Celebrate Lexington Kids

Join us for Family Fun & Learning Night: Celebrate Lexington Kids on May 7, 5:00–7:00 PM. A free evening of fun for children and their grown-ups with Camp Carnegie Activity Stations, cotton candy, Kona Ice, Katie's Happy Hot Dogs and a bouncy slide!

Register here: carnegiecenterlex.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SPr000001IRxFMAW

Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

251 W Second St Lexington 40507

For more information call 859-254-4175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/event/family-fun-learning-night-celebrate-kids/