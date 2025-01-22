Family Fun & Learning Night MLK Jr. Celebration: Seeds of Change
The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
5:00–7:00 PM at the Carnegie Center
Join us for our Family Fun & Learning Night MLK Jr. Celebration: Seeds of Change on January 22, 5:00–7:00 PM for an evening of fun activities, giveaways, storytime, and a free dinner from Alfalfas.
Jim Embry will talk about his history with the civil rights movement and also sustainable agriculture. We'll be giving away copies of the book Seedfolks.
Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning
251 W Second St Lexington 40507
Contact Jonathan Hall
jhall@carnegiecenterlex.org
For more information call 859-254-4175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org