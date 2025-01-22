× Expand Carnegie Center Family Fun & Learning Night MLK Jr. Celebration: Seeds of Change on January 22, 5:00–7:00 PM at the Carnegie Center

Family Fun & Learning Night MLK Jr. Celebration: Seeds of Change

Join us for our Family Fun & Learning Night MLK Jr. Celebration: Seeds of Change on January 22, 5:00–7:00 PM for an evening of fun activities, giveaways, storytime, and a free dinner from Alfalfas.

Jim Embry will talk about his history with the civil rights movement and also sustainable agriculture. We'll be giving away copies of the book Seedfolks.

Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

251 W Second St Lexington 40507

Contact Jonathan Hall

jhall@carnegiecenterlex.org

For more information call 859-254-4175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org