Family Fun: Lego Printmaking Workshop
Preston Arts Center 8101 Warwick ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40222
Preston Arts Center
Ages 6 to Adult can come have a blast making cool prints out of common toys!
In this Family Fun Workshop, participants with use Lego blocks and paint to create their own colorful combinations making cool prints to take home and share. No experience necessary, just come have some fun with a friend or family member in this all ages art making workshop.
Instructor: Joyce Barbour
For more information call 502-415-3425.