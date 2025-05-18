× Expand Preston Arts Center Ages 6 to Adult can come have a blast making cool prints out of common toys!

Family Fun: Lego Printmaking Workshop

In this Family Fun Workshop, participants with use Lego blocks and paint to create their own colorful combinations making cool prints to take home and share. No experience necessary, just come have some fun with a friend or family member in this all ages art making workshop.

Instructor: Joyce Barbour

For more information call 502-415-3425.