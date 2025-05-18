Family Fun: Lego Printmaking Workshop

to

Preston Arts Center 8101 Warwick ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40222

Family Fun: Lego Printmaking Workshop

In this Family Fun Workshop, participants with use Lego blocks and paint to create their own colorful combinations making cool prints to take home and share. No experience necessary, just come have some fun with a friend or family member in this all ages art making workshop.

Instructor: Joyce Barbour

For more information call 502-415-3425.

Info

Preston Arts Center 8101 Warwick ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40222
Crafts, Workshops
502-415-3425
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Family Fun: Lego Printmaking Workshop - 2025-05-18 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Family Fun: Lego Printmaking Workshop - 2025-05-18 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Family Fun: Lego Printmaking Workshop - 2025-05-18 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Family Fun: Lego Printmaking Workshop - 2025-05-18 13:00:00 ical