Family Fun Sundays: Making My Own Dollhouse

The Oldham County History Center is starting off the new year with a new program, Family Fun Sundays. On certain designated Sundays throughout the year, family oriented special activities and programs will be held for all members of the family to take part in. The first will be Making My Own Dollhouse, held on Sunday, January 14 from 1 – 4 p.m. in the Peyton Samuel Head Family Museum, located at 108 North Second Ave. The museum reopened one year ago after undergoing extensive renovations.

Dr. Nancy Stearns Theiss, Executive Director of the Oldham County History Center, will lead the program. Participants are encouraged to come with lots of ideas. Materials will be provided but if participants wish to bring decorating items (certain colored cardstock, wallpaper scraps, etc.), they are welcome to do so. Theiss will instruct participants on the basics of creating your own dollhouse and making furniture for it. She said the idea for the program came about because of the Proctor Dollhouse that is currently on display in the museum.

The Proctor Dollhouse has been on display off and on throughout the years. For a special holiday exhibit, the house was recently restored by dollhouse expert, Cecilia Hardin. The house is an exact replica of a house built in 1923 by Ed Proctor at the intersections of Hwy 42 and 524. Proctor’s son and daughter-in-law, Elmore and Gladys, lived there with their daughters, Elmona and Phyllis. In the 1970s Glady's son-in-law, Keith Hoffmeister, build an eleven-room miniature replica of the farmhouse and Gladys meticulously furnished the home to reflect the family’s possessions. Included is a family album with real pictures of family members, numerous braided rugs, and several quilts and embroidered pieces. The dollhouse is now a special part of the Oldham County History Center's vast collection of heirlooms and artifacts. Participants in Making My Own Dollhouse will be able to view the Proctor Dollhouse as well for inspiration.

Cost for this program is $5 and participants need to bring their own shoebox. Sponsored by the Treasured Child.

For more information call(502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org