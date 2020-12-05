Family History Series: Breakfast with the Grinch

Help the Grinch's heart grow three sizes today! Join the Oldham County History Center for the year's final installment of the Family History Series during Breakfast with the Grinch! Enjoy a light breakfast, fun craft activities, and get your photo taken with the Grinch himself! $5 per person. For more information call 502.222.0826.

