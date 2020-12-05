Family History Series: Breakfast with the Grinch

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Help the Grinch's heart grow three sizes today! Join the Oldham County History Center for the year's final installment of the Family History Series during Breakfast with the Grinch! Enjoy a light breakfast, fun craft activities, and get your photo taken with the Grinch himself! $5 per person. For more information call 502.222.0826.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamkyhistory.com

Crafts, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
502.222.0826
