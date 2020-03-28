Family History Series: Chickens Lay Eggs, Not Rabbits!

Join the Oldham County History Center for a fun and engaging family afternoon. Author Nancy Stearns Theiss will read from her book "Chickens Lay Eggs, Not Rabbits!" Guests will also participate in hands-on activities and get the opportunity to meet Peck the chicken. Children must be accompanied by an adult. $10 per person. Cost includes one copy of the book "Chickens Lay Eggs, Not Rabbits!" per family.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org