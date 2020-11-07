Family History Series: Rage-O-Saurus Rex Puppet Show

Calling all dinosaur lovers! Join the Oldham County History Center for an the exciting puppet show "Rage-O-Saurus Rex" presented by Squallis Puppeteers. Program also includes a fun craft activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. $5 per person. For more information please call 502.222.0826.

