Family History Series: A Visit to Jan's Garden

Celebrate the opening of the La Grange Farmer's Market with a visit to the Wheeler Horton Colonial Garden at the Oldham County History Center. Participants "dig-in" and learn about the cycle of life in the garden. Each plant has a story to tell! Program includes immersive, hands-on activities. Children must be accompanied by an adult. $5 per person, no reservations required. 

For more information call (502) 222-0286 or visit oldhamkyhistory.com

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031 View Map
Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family
