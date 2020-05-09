Family History Series: A Visit to Jan's Garden

Celebrate the opening of the La Grange Farmer's Market with a visit to the Wheeler Horton Colonial Garden at the Oldham County History Center. Participants "dig-in" and learn about the cycle of life in the garden. Each plant has a story to tell! Program includes immersive, hands-on activities. Children must be accompanied by an adult. $5 per person, no reservations required.

For more information call (502) 222-0286 or visit oldhamkyhistory.com