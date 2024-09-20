Family Movie Night at the Museum

Family Movie Night at the Museum is back with the third and final installment of the Night at the Museum trilogy, Secret of the Tomb! Activities include historic yard games, boardgames, and offerings of sweet or savory popcorn. Cozy up in your favorite blankets, folding chairs, and leap into fall with the whole family! The film will begin at approximately 8:00 p.m. EST.

Location: Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History (Cralle Day Garden)

100 W. Broadway, Frankfort, KY 40601

Date/time: Friday, September 20, 5:00 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Admission Fee: Non-Member: $5 for film and children 5 and under are free; Members: film is free.

For more information or to register call 5025641792 or visit history.ky.gov