Family Night – Build A Family Shield at Kentucky Movers and Makers

Join us for Family Night at Kentucky Movers and Makers! Begin the night learning about the history of heraldry and how it’s still in use today, especially with car manufacturers.

Then, together as a family, you will create your own family shield! Teacher, Kim Hardesty will guide you through creating a shield that represents the different facets of your family!

This family-friendly event is great for children grade school age and up. The history component of this class is ideal for tweens!

$35.00 per family (Non Members)

10% off – Members

Snacks provided

For more information call (270) 825-8144 or visit kentuckymoversandmakers.com