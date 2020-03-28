Family Tree Foundation Craft & Vendor Show
St. Albert the Great 1395 Girard Dr, Louisville, Kentucky 40222
Shop with over 50 vendors at our Third Annual Craft & Vendor Show! We will have a food grill serving breakfast and lunch! Admission is FREE!
For more information call (502) 396-8811 or visit 3rd Family Tree Foundation Craft/Vendor Show on Facebook
Charity & Fundraisers, Crafts, Kids & Family