Famliy Tour of Mary Todd Lincoln House

Mary Todd Lincoln House 578 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Famliy Tour of Mary Todd Lincoln House

Discover the Mary Todd Lincoln House through stories, games, and other hands-on activities in this special tour program for children ages 5-10 and their families. After the hour-long tour, families can take pictures at a selfie station and make souvenir fans to take home. Admission is $6 for children and $15 for adults. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited. Advance ticket purchase recommended. Tickets available at www.mtlhouse.org or by calling 859-233-9999.

For more information call (859) 233-9999 or visit mtlhouse.org

Mary Todd Lincoln House 578 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
History, Kids & Family
