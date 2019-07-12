Famliy Tour of Mary Todd Lincoln House
Mary Todd Lincoln House 578 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Discover the Mary Todd Lincoln House through stories, games, and other hands-on activities in this special tour program for children ages 5-10 and their families. After the hour-long tour, families can take pictures at a selfie station and make souvenir fans to take home. Admission is $6 for children and $15 for adults. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited. Advance ticket purchase recommended. Tickets available at www.mtlhouse.org or by calling 859-233-9999.
For more information call (859) 233-9999 or visit mtlhouse.org