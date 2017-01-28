FAN OUTFITTERS by LIDS to host Gameday Couture event at Lexington Location

Style-conscious and sophisticated female sport fans are invited to attend an exclusive event on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Fan Outfitters by LIDS, a fashion forward destination for University of Kentucky apparel, as it unveils the latest collection of Wildcat apparel from GameDay Couture.

During the event, store patrons are invited to browse through the latest selection of shirts, pullovers and accessories that reflect the University of Kentucky brand and image. A personal stylist will be on-hand to work with attendees and accessorize outfits, while models will also be on-site to showcase different styles. Various giveaways will also be available for entry, with shoppers receiving a free tote and koozie while supplies last.

Gameday Couture is a Mark Cuban company that develops unique, fashion-forward apparel and accessories for sporting events. The company got its start on the ABC hit show, “Shark Tank” in 2014, and has expanded into more than 700 department stores, boutiques and outlet stores throughout the United States.

For more information call (859) 245-3157 or visit facebook.com/events/384100641950408/