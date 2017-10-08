FancyFlip Wedding Resale

to Google Calendar - FancyFlip Wedding Resale - 2017-10-08 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - FancyFlip Wedding Resale - 2017-10-08 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - FancyFlip Wedding Resale - 2017-10-08 13:00:00 iCalendar - FancyFlip Wedding Resale - 2017-10-08 13:00:00

Embassy Suites Lexington 1801 Newtown Pike, Lexington, Kentucky

  Wedding Resale where any newlyweds can rent a booth to sell their used wedding items to future brides. It is like a flea market for wedding stuff!!

Here is what they say:

We host events called a “wedding resale”. It is an upscale flea market style of event for wedding items. We rent out the ballroom at beautiful hotels. We then have newlyweds rent a table from us and bring in all of the items they used for their wedding, bridal shower, rehearsal dinner, and bachelorette party. They then sell those items to our bride-to-be shoppers. The newlywed sellers love it because they get rid of all of that wedding stuff that they no longer need and they make some money back too. The brides-to-be love it because they get beautiful things for decorating, fashion items, and anything else they may need for their wedding at bargain prices. We believe that it is recycling at its finest!

For more information visit fancyflipevents.com

Info

Embassy Suites Lexington 1801 Newtown Pike, Lexington, Kentucky View Map

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - FancyFlip Wedding Resale - 2017-10-08 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - FancyFlip Wedding Resale - 2017-10-08 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - FancyFlip Wedding Resale - 2017-10-08 13:00:00 iCalendar - FancyFlip Wedding Resale - 2017-10-08 13:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

April 27, 2017

Friday

April 28, 2017

Saturday

April 29, 2017

Sunday

April 30, 2017

Monday

May 1, 2017

Tuesday

May 2, 2017

Wednesday

May 3, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™