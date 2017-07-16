FancyFlip Wedding Resale

Wedding Resale where any newlyweds can rent a booth to sell their used wedding items to future brides. It is like a flea market for wedding stuff!!

Here is what they say:

We host events called a “wedding resale”. It is an upscale flea market style of event for wedding items. We rent out the ballroom at beautiful hotels. We then have newlyweds rent a table from us and bring in all of the items they used for their wedding, bridal shower, rehearsal dinner, and bachelorette party. They then sell those items to our bride-to-be shoppers. The newlywed sellers love it because they get rid of all of that wedding stuff that they no longer need and they make some money back too. The brides-to-be love it because they get beautiful things for decorating, fashion items, and anything else they may need for their wedding at bargain prices. We believe that it is recycling at its finest!

