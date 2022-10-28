× Expand The Far Off Broadway Players www.historicplaza.com for tickets

The Far Off Broadway Players present "Ghost Stories"

Paranormal investigations were never this scary! “Ghost Stories” is based on the urban legend of Bloody Mary, and follows a girl named Elly who lost her parents in an accident a number of years back. She had an harrowing experience the night they died that made her believe in ghosts, so she put together her own ghost-hunting team and went out to prove their existence. Mary spent the next three years without proof of paranormal activity. But on this night, in the home of Mary Worth, they finally make contact. The only question is whether or not they’ll make it out alive to tell the tale.” Four performances the weekend of October 28th.

For more information, please visit faroffbroadwayplayers.com/upcomingshows