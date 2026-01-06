× Expand The Plaza Theatre Jane Austen's Lady Susan

Far Off Broadway Players presents Jane Austen’s Lady Susan at The Plaza Theatre!

When the captivating young widow Lady Susan flees London, she seeks refuge at the country estate of her accommodating brother-in-law and his wary wife. Before long, the household is joined by her strong-willed daughter, her talkative confidante, an eligible suitor, and a rather clueless bachelor. Though Lady Susan arrives with schemes of her own, events take an unexpected turn when she and her daughter become rivals for the same man.

Rob Urbinati’s Lady Susan brilliantly captures the wit, charm, and sharp humor of Jane Austen’s story. Lady Susan plots and maneuvers not out of cruelty, but because, as a woman of her time, she has few choices—she cannot work or own property. Her struggle to secure a future for herself and her daughter is portrayed with both compassion and biting wit.