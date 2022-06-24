× Expand Rootbound Farm Farm Field Day at Rootbound Farm

FARM FIELD DAY: From Arugula to Zucchini - Diversified Organic Production on a Mid-sized Market Farm

Rootbound Farm, a certified organic farm in Oldham County, direct markets organic pastured chicken, eggs, lamb and veggies. Rootbound delights in opportunities that allow them to connect with their community including a 700-member CSA program, nonprofit partnerships, local restaurants and farmers markets.

This OAK field day will focus on multiple aspects of their vegetable production including greenhouse, transplant and field production. With over 30 different crops in the ground in early summer, attendees will have the opportunity to view the different production systems Rootbound utilizes for direct-seeded and transplanted crops - including plasticulture and bare ground production, drip irrigation, transplant and cultivation equipment, and pest management strategies. We will visit the pack shed and talk about post-harvest handling, storage, and marketing and distribution strategies. No farm visit is complete without visiting the animals! We’ll explore how the chickens and sheep are rotated through the pastures to close the fertility loop on Rootbound Farm.

Open to all, this event is geared towards interested producers, aspiring farmers, and allied professionals.

Registration is recommended at https://www.oak-ky.org/farmer-field-days-2022 -

Cost is $5 for OAK Members; $10 for non-Members.

For more information, please call 859.433.2563 or visit the Event Website