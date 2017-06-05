Farm to Frazier: Culinary Roots Featuring Michael Twitty

Join Michael Twitty, chef, culinary historian, and award-winning author and blogger on his mission to reconstruct, revive, and revere the traditional African American foodways of the Antebellum South. Following the program, an optional Antebellum Chef-inspired dinner and up close experience with Twitty, a TED Fellow and Smith Fellow at the Southern Foodways Alliance Fellow, will take place in the Frazier’s rooftop garden.

Doors at open at 6:00pm

Program portion of the Evening runs from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Rooftop Dinner Portion of the Evening runs from 7:30-9:00 p.m.

Program : $12 general admission/FREE to Frazier Members

Rooftop : $100 (includes program portion)

For more information visit fraziermuseum.org