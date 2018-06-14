Farm Life Summer Camp

to Google Calendar - Farm Life Summer Camp - 2018-06-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Farm Life Summer Camp - 2018-06-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Farm Life Summer Camp - 2018-06-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - Farm Life Summer Camp - 2018-06-14 00:00:00

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Farm Life Summer Camp

Farm Life Summer Camp – Thursday, June 14 & Friday, June 15/9 am-3 pm/$75 per child for both days. Learn about the “Good Ol’ Days” in this fun hands-on camp. Many activities will take place in the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn and children will get to explore the Root Cellar, Colonial Garden and History Center campus. Participants will learn how, in past decades, many families lived off of the land and produced their own food, made many of the things they used and made a living from the farm. Lots of activities in a hands-on two day camp for those who like exploring new things and being outside. Led by educator Helen McKinney.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Info
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031 View Map
Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Farm Life Summer Camp - 2018-06-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Farm Life Summer Camp - 2018-06-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Farm Life Summer Camp - 2018-06-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - Farm Life Summer Camp - 2018-06-14 00:00:00

Tags

JJ18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

June 8, 2018

Saturday

June 9, 2018

Sunday

June 10, 2018

Monday

June 11, 2018

Tuesday

June 12, 2018

Wednesday

June 13, 2018

Thursday

June 14, 2018

Submit Yours