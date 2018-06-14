Farm Life Summer Camp

Farm Life Summer Camp – Thursday, June 14 & Friday, June 15/9 am-3 pm/$75 per child for both days. Learn about the “Good Ol’ Days” in this fun hands-on camp. Many activities will take place in the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn and children will get to explore the Root Cellar, Colonial Garden and History Center campus. Participants will learn how, in past decades, many families lived off of the land and produced their own food, made many of the things they used and made a living from the farm. Lots of activities in a hands-on two day camp for those who like exploring new things and being outside. Led by educator Helen McKinney.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org