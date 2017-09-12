Farm to Table Dinner at Jeptha Creed Distillery

to Google Calendar - Farm to Table Dinner at Jeptha Creed Distillery - 2017-09-12 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Farm to Table Dinner at Jeptha Creed Distillery - 2017-09-12 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Farm to Table Dinner at Jeptha Creed Distillery - 2017-09-12 18:30:00 iCalendar - Farm to Table Dinner at Jeptha Creed Distillery - 2017-09-12 18:30:00

Jeptha Creed Distillery 500 Gordon Lane, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065

Farm to Table Dinner

September 12th 6:30 - 8:30pm. $65 per person.

 Enjoy a four course small plate dinner from Chef Josh Moore paired with Jeptha Creed specialty cocktails!

For more information visit jepthacreed.com

Info
Jeptha Creed Distillery 500 Gordon Lane, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065 View Map
Food & Drink
to Google Calendar - Farm to Table Dinner at Jeptha Creed Distillery - 2017-09-12 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Farm to Table Dinner at Jeptha Creed Distillery - 2017-09-12 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Farm to Table Dinner at Jeptha Creed Distillery - 2017-09-12 18:30:00 iCalendar - Farm to Table Dinner at Jeptha Creed Distillery - 2017-09-12 18:30:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

August 1, 2017

Wednesday

August 2, 2017

Thursday

August 3, 2017

Friday

August 4, 2017

Saturday

August 5, 2017

Sunday

August 6, 2017

Monday

August 7, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™