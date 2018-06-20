Farm Tour Through Food: Elmwood at FoodChain

FoodChain #105 West 6th Street, #105, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Farm Tour Through Food: Elmwood at FoodChain

Elmwood Stock Farm is bringing the farm to town for a farm tour through food and family style dinner, prepared by Chef Allison Davis of Wild Thyme, benefiting FoodChain.

Elmwood Stock Farm and FoodChain have been partnering to bring affordable, organic, and local food to the community since the FoodChain teaching and processing kitchen opened last fall. On Wednesday evening June 20th, Elmwood and FoodChain will partner once more as Elmwood’s Mac Stone will bring his wit and wisdom to the FoodChain teaching kitchen and lead participants on this culinary tour.

"We really want people to learn about what they’re eating, how that food is grown, who grows it, and how their food choices affect their own health and the health of their communities,” says Elmwood Stock Farm’s Mac Stone

Preregistration is required. 

For more information or to secure your tickets for both of these evening tours by calling 859-621-0755 or visiting elmwoodstockfarm.com/farmtours

FoodChain #105 West 6th Street, #105, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
859-621-0755
