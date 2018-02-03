Farmer's Market Tote Basket Workshop

Join us at the Kentucky Museum for a fun day of weaving.You'll enjoy creating a generously-sized easy-to-make basket using natural reed, dyed reed, and paper splint. The set of leather handles add a great look, and they are so practical! Perfect for shopping or carrying projects, this filled base basket measures 13 X 5 at the base and stands 13" tall.

In this workshop students will learn shaping techniques and how to create perfect rims. Immerse yourself in a day of weaving and enjoy your creation for years to come.

For more information call 270-745-2592 or visit wku.edu/kentuckymuseum