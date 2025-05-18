Fashion and FURiends

to

CityPlace Expo Center 112 South First Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Tickets: $25 online/$30 at the door.

The Humane Society of Oldham County has invited local celebrities to model the latest spring styles along with their pets. Event features music, vendors, dessert and mocktail bar, and online auction. Women’s fashions from Dillards and men’s from Sam Meyers. Fashion Show takes place at 2:30 pm.

For more information call (502) 225-0870 or visit https://touroldham.com/calendar

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family
