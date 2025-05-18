Fashion and FURiends
to
CityPlace Expo Center 112 South First Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Humane Society of Oldham County
Fashion and FURiends
Fashion and FURiends
Tickets: $25 online/$30 at the door.
The Humane Society of Oldham County has invited local celebrities to model the latest spring styles along with their pets. Event features music, vendors, dessert and mocktail bar, and online auction. Women’s fashions from Dillards and men’s from Sam Meyers. Fashion Show takes place at 2:30 pm.
For more information call (502) 225-0870 or visit https://touroldham.com/calendar