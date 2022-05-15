× Expand Humane Society of Oldham County Fashion & FURfriends

Fashion & FURiends

A Fashion Show at CityPlace Expo Center where community leaders walk their own or an adoptable dog down the runway showing off the latest Spring fashions. The show will also feature booths offering unique items by local artists and vendors, music by DJ Marshall, Food, Dog training demos, a silent auction and more.

Along with the fashion show there will be an awesome silent auction, dog training demonstrations by Dave The Dogman on the runway before the show and vendors offering a variety of fashions, jewelry and other interesting items. Gourmet Coffee & Dessert Bar by:

Hillbilly Roots Coffee and Q&A Sweet Treats.

A fun way to support your LOCAL Animal Rescue! Helping homeless animals right here in Oldham County!

Tickets $25 online or $30 day of show.