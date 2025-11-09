Fashion and Mrs. Lincoln

× Expand Matthew Brady, Mary Todd Lincoln House Matthew Brady, Mary Todd Lincoln House

Explore Mary Todd Lincoln’s relationship with clothing – the fashion trends of her adult years, her relationship with dressmaker Elizabeth Keckley, and more! Listen to a presentation on mid-19th century women’s attire, chat with a costumed interpreter, see mourning items from the MTL House collection, and an 1830s dress from the Liberty Hall Historic Site collection. Light refreshments.

Doors open at 2 p.m. with last entrance at 3:15 p.m. Allow 45 minutes for your visit. Recommended for ages 12- up. $15 general public/ $10 museum members and students. Tickets may be purchased online at www.mtlhouse.org or at the door.

For more information call 859-233-9999 or visit mtlhouse.org