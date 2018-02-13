Fat Tuesday at Red Herring

The February lineup of events at Red Herring, 1757 Frankfort Ave, features a homage to New Orleans’ Mardi Gras and a Valentine’s Dining Experience. Fat Tuesday on Frankfort, Feb. 13, includes Louisiana-based beverages, zydeco and jazz music, a Cajun-inspired menu and a gift card giveaway to anyone who finds a baby in the king cake.

A romantic multi-course Valentine’s Day tasting menu that includes one cocktail takes place on Friday, Feb. 10, Saturday, Feb 11 and Wednesday, Feb. 14. Cost is $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Fat Tuesday on Frankfort festivities begin at 8 p.m. with live jazz and traditional zydeco music featuring Kiana & the Sun Kings. Chef Jacob Coronado’s themed menu includes chicken jambalaya, shrimp and grits, tasso ham gumbo and king cake. In addition, drink specials for French Quarter favorites like Erin Rose’s frozen Irish Coffee, Fernet Ramos Gin Fizz, fish bowl Hurricanes for three, King for the Day and Sazerac will be offered. Guests who find a baby in their king cake slice will win a Red Herring gift card. The Mardi Gras specials will also be available for lunch starting at 11 a.m.

For Valentine’s Day, chef Coronado’s carefully crafted six-course tasting menu for you and your loved one features diverse dishes that will appease any palate. Guests can expect elaborate plates such as oyster shooters in a champagne broth, watermelon salad with Luxardo gel, ricotta tortellini with arugula pesto, Catalan seared salmon roulade with avocado brulée and PB&J with puff pastry and blueberry jam. Walk-in seating will be available and reservations are not needed for dinner.

Red Herring, 1757 Frankfort Ave., is the place to go for everything from coffee to cocktails to locally-sourced, scratch-made meals in Louisville. Award-winning bar manager Clay Livingston’s menu features 100 classic mixed drinks, original recipes, wine and regional craft beers. Chef Jacob Coronado cooks up scratch-made brunch, lunch and dinner options that pair perfectly with any drink. Popular bites include “Southern calamari,” better known as crispy chicken skins, and The Burger with pimento cheese on a house-made ketchup bun. Located in the historic Hilltop Theater, Red Herring is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

