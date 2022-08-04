Father & Daughter Dance - Campbellsville
to
Swan's Landing 2930 New Columbia Road, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
Jennifer Houk
Father & Daughter Dance
A VERY special night for Fathers and Daughters that you do NOT want to miss! This is a perfect opportunity for father's to make their daughters feel like true royalty! From princess and prince appearances, carriage rides, and so much more, your little girl will feel like a princess! Mark your calendar's for August 4, 2022 for this special occasion.
This event is for ages 2-12 years of age.
Price: $50/per father and daughter pair (if you have more than one princess, it will be an additional $20/per child)
*Carriage rides and photos will be an extra charge
Payment can be sent to venmo: @four-leaf-friends or Paypal 4leaffriends@gmail.com
Please RSVP: jennifer.houk@thekidspotcenter.com
For more information, please call 270.465.7768 or visit thekidspotcenter.com