Father & Daughter Dance - Campbellsville

× Expand Jennifer Houk Father & Daughter Dance

A VERY special night for Fathers and Daughters that you do NOT want to miss! This is a perfect opportunity for father's to make their daughters feel like true royalty! From princess and prince appearances, carriage rides, and so much more, your little girl will feel like a princess! Mark your calendar's for August 4, 2022 for this special occasion.

This event is for ages 2-12 years of age.

Price: $50/per father and daughter pair (if you have more than one princess, it will be an additional $20/per child)

*Carriage rides and photos will be an extra charge

Payment can be sent to venmo: @four-leaf-friends or Paypal 4leaffriends@gmail.com

Please RSVP: jennifer.houk@thekidspotcenter.com

For more information, please call 270.465.7768 or visit thekidspotcenter.com