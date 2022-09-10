Father & Daughter Gala - Campbellsville

× Expand Hope Pregnancy Center of Taylor County Father & Daughter Gala 2022

This fun and memorable evening for Fathers and Daughters includes a delicious catered meal, a gift for the daughter and the dad, a professional photo, photo booth, inspirational speaker Bro Troy Long, Father’s Covenant, Daughter Rose Ceremony, door prizes, and music for a few Dad & Daughter dance opportunities.

The cost is $35 per couple and $15 each additional daughter. (This Includes everything mentioned above!)

Fathers and All Father-figures (Step-dad, Grandad, Uncle, etc.) are encouraged to come and bring their precious young ladies to enjoy an evening that will inspire and create a beautiful special memory. Contact us through FB messenger or call 270.465.4330. (limited hours please leave message)

Click our PayPal link in this event to buy your “ticket” to reserve your space. Please include your email address so we may send reminders and further information.

For more information, please call 270.465.4330 (limited hours please leave message) or visit hopepc.org