Father's Day at Bottle and Bond

Treat your dad to a one-of-a-kind experience at Bardstown Bourbon Company’s Bottle & Bond Kichen and Bar – the only full-service restaurant, bar and vintage whiskey library located within a distillery on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. Enjoy Southern comfort food, including FREE bread pudding, specialty Father’s Day cocktails, and a variety of indulgent boozy milkshakes.

For more information call (502) 614-6038 or visit bottleandbond.com

Bardstown Bourbon Company 1500 Parkway Drive, Bardstown, Kentucky 40004 View Map
