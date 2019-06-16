× Expand Estes Public Relations Bar and Fireplace

Father's Day at Bottle and Bond

Treat your dad to a one-of-a-kind experience at Bardstown Bourbon Company’s Bottle & Bond Kichen and Bar – the only full-service restaurant, bar and vintage whiskey library located within a distillery on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. Enjoy Southern comfort food, including FREE bread pudding, specialty Father’s Day cocktails, and a variety of indulgent boozy milkshakes.

For more information call (502) 614-6038 or visit bottleandbond.com