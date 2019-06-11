Father's Day Dinner & Themed Comedy Show @ The Kentucky Castle

The Castle Post 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

Celebrate Father's Day with some dad-themed stories and laughs featuring Lee Cruse headling, Joe Duece, and Jorge Machaen at The Kentucky Castle! Dinner starts at 6:30PM with Comedy Show following.

MENU

  • Seasonal Field Salad, heirloom carrot, local tomato, candied walnut, fromage blanc, raspberry vinaigrette
  • Cherry Glazed Pork Loin, garlic, fresh herbs, garlic, local cherry compote
  • Savory Garlic Mushroom Chicken, wild mushroom, roasted garlic, dijonaise sauce
  • Smashed Red Potatoes, chive, garlic, heavy cream, butter
  • Sauteed Haricot Vert, white wine, shallot
  • Assorted Desserts

Additional Option: To make a reservation at our boutique hotel, call (859) 256-0322 or visit https://app.littlehotelier.com/properties/thekentuckycastledirect.

*If you would like to sit together as a group, please make reservations under the same name or simply email Mary@thekentuckycastle.com.

*If you have dietary restrictions, we are happy to let you know which foods you can safely eat -- please email Mary@thekentuckycastle.com.

*Menu subject to change

*Show content is PG-13.

For more information call  (859) 256-0322 or visit thekentuckycastle.com

The Castle Post 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383 View Map
Comedy
