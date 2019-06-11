× Expand Joe Deuce Joe Deuce has been entertaining audiences his whole life. When his mother told him at the age of 10 that comedians could say whatever they wanted...Joe knew what he wanted to do. In 2013, he was crowned Funniest Comedian in Lexington by Comedy Off Broadway (Lexington, KY). In 2015, he won Dayton's Got Talent at the Dayton Funnybone (Dayton, OH). Joe has been showcased at the Black Box Comedy Festival in 2012 and 2014 and at "Rock on the Range" as a part of the Rolling Rock Comedy Tent. Joe Deuce has also been seen on the TV show "Laughs" on Fox and "Trial By Laughter" presented by Comcast. When he is not traveling the country he can be heard on Z-Rock 103 in his hometown, Lexington, KY, as the co-host of the "Twitch Morning Show" and on Hot 102.5 on "In The Zone w/Joe Deuce"! He has performed in over 30 states, more than 100 colleges, and at bars, theaters, comedy clubs. He has been on stage alongside big names such as Tommy Davidson, Luenell, Bill Bellamy, Dave Attell, and Tracy Morgan

Father's Day Dinner & Themed Comedy Show @ The Kentucky Castle

Celebrate Father's Day with some dad-themed stories and laughs featuring Lee Cruse headling, Joe Duece, and Jorge Machaen at The Kentucky Castle! Dinner starts at 6:30PM with Comedy Show following.

MENU

Seasonal Field Salad, heirloom carrot, local tomato, candied walnut, fromage blanc, raspberry vinaigrette

Cherry Glazed Pork Loin, garlic, fresh herbs, garlic, local cherry compote

Savory Garlic Mushroom Chicken, wild mushroom, roasted garlic, dijonaise sauce

Smashed Red Potatoes, chive, garlic, heavy cream, butter

Sauteed Haricot Vert, white wine, shallot

Assorted Desserts

Additional Option: To make a reservation at our boutique hotel, call (859) 256-0322 or visit https://app.littlehotelier.com/properties/thekentuckycastledirect.

*If you would like to sit together as a group, please make reservations under the same name or simply email Mary@thekentuckycastle.com.

*If you have dietary restrictions, we are happy to let you know which foods you can safely eat -- please email Mary@thekentuckycastle.com.

*Menu subject to change

*Show content is PG-13.

For more information call (859) 256-0322 or visit thekentuckycastle.com