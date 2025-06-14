Father’s Day on the Rocks at OG
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens
FREE admission/cost for food and drinks.
Join in the fun at Oldham Gardens for a spirited celebration of Father’s Day and National Bourbon Day! OG is teaming up with Buzzard’s Roost to bring you exclusive bourbon cocktail specials, a lively vendor market, and a laid-back cigar “lounge” experience. Enjoy an evening of good drinks, great company, and live music from 6 - 9 pm. Whether you're celebrating Dad or just love a good bourbon, this is the perfect way to kick off your Father’s Day weekend.
For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/