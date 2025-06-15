× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Father’s Day – Special Menu available at Martha Lee’s for purchase

FREE with Admission.

Don’t forget about the Dads! Visit Yew Dell for Father’s Day where you’ll find burgers and beer specials for purchase at Martha Lee’s Kitchen from Noon – 3 pm, plus enjoy bird watching and hiking on the trails.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar