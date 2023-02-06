× Expand My Favorite Things Party My Favorite Things Party

My Favorite Things Party

The Ultimate Girl's Night Out is here. Get your tickets today for the My Favorite Things Party at the Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville, Kentucky. This party with a purpose event will celebrate woman-owned businesses while supporting Kentucky Movers and Makers makerspace. The evening will consist of live music, photo opps with your besties, appetizers, signature drinks at a cash bar, all while providing a one-of-a kind shopping experience.

The My Favorite Things Party (with a purpose!) ties in everything women love for an exclusive night of shopping, beauty, live music, charcuterie, jewelry, wellness, photo opps, gifts, home & garden, fitness, food, signature drinks, wedding planning and more!

Monday, February 6th, 2023

4 PM - 8 PM

Live music

Charcuterie grazing table by Catering & Creations

Signature drinks & Cash Bar available

Limited Amount of VIP Experience Tickets Available - $65.00/each

Includes: Event entry, custom shopping tote, appetizers, photo booth opportunities, shopping with 30+ unique vendors, gourmet caramel apple from Alice & Ann in Nashville, TN, digital hand-lettered name on a jump drive (perfect for your email signature!) by Jordan Winstead, DIY Custom Body Spray station with MadCity Wicks & Wine and a ticket into a Kentucky Derby Party in a Box basket drawing.

General Admission Tickets Available - $40.00/each

Includes: Event entry, appetizers, shopping with 30+ unique vendors, photo booth opportunities, and a custom shopping tote for the first 200 guests to arrive.

For more information call ​270-825-8144