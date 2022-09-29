× Expand Fayette County 4-H 4-H pledge

Fayette County 4-H Club Showcase

Come find out about 4-H special interest clubs including Crochet, Nature, Horse, Sewing, Cooking, Entomology, Livestock, Cloverbud, and Homeschool clubs. And learn about Teen Leadership Council, Country Ham Project, and Communications Contest.

For more information, please call 859.257.5582 or visit fayette.ca.uky.edu/content/4-h-youth-development