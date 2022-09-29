Fayette County 4-H Club Showcase

Fayette County Extension Office 1140 Harry Sykes Way, Lexington, Kentucky 40504

Fayette County 4-H Club Showcase

Come find out about 4-H special interest clubs including Crochet, Nature, Horse, Sewing, Cooking, Entomology, Livestock, Cloverbud, and Homeschool clubs. And learn about Teen Leadership Council, Country Ham Project, and Communications Contest.

For more information, please call 859.257.5582 or visit fayette.ca.uky.edu/content/4-h-youth-development

Education & Learning, Kids & Family
859.257.5582
