Fayette County 4-H Club Showcase
Fayette County Extension Office 1140 Harry Sykes Way, Lexington, Kentucky 40504
Come find out about 4-H special interest clubs including Crochet, Nature, Horse, Sewing, Cooking, Entomology, Livestock, Cloverbud, and Homeschool clubs. And learn about Teen Leadership Council, Country Ham Project, and Communications Contest.
For more information, please call 859.257.5582 or visit fayette.ca.uky.edu/content/4-h-youth-development
Education & Learning, Kids & Family