Fayette Mall Restaurant Week is back for a third year, and guests are invited to enjoy discounted menu items for just $5 at participating restaurants, food court eateries and snack vendors at Fayette Mall and at The Plaza at Fayette Mall from June 24 - 30.

With over a dozen restaurants participating, guests will have a wide selection of items to choose from, whether they are looking for a quick appetizer, dinner, snack or dessert.

"Fayette Mall Restaurant Week has grown in popularity over the past couple of years, with shoppers enjoying the opportunity to try new restaurants and menu items for a discounted price,” said Sarah Robinson, Fayette Mall Marketing Director. "We are excited for Agave & Rye, opening on June 23rd, to participate in Fayette Mall Restaurant Week and give guests an opportunity to try items on their delicious menu, like their "Swipe Right" Taco and Mexican Street Corn, for just $5.”

Other Fayette Mall Restaurant Week specials include any signature 11" personal pizza for $5 at Pie Five Pizza, the BurgerFi Double Cheeseburger for $5 at BurgerFi, an Earmuffs Burrito Bowl with chips and salsa for $5 at Moe's Southwest Grill, and the Saul Meat Flatbread or Saul Cheese Flatbread for $5 at Saul Good Restaurant & Pub.

Participating restaurants include: A&W All American Food, Agave & Rye, Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, BurgerFi, Chao Cajun, Charley’s Philly Steaks, Great American Cookies, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Pie Five Pizza, Saul Good Restaurant & Pub, Sbarro, Smashing Tomato and Red Bang Bang Sushi.

A full list of participating restaurants and their $5 menu items is available on the Fayette Mall website at ShopFayette-Mall.com

