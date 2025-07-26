× Expand SMLynch Photography Bailey Patterson and Alexia VanNoy perform a scene

FbTC in Liberty, KY

Flashback Theater artists hit the road with scenes, songs, and monologues for audiences all around the Lake Cumberland region. Each performance will be free and open to the public, with a suggested $10-15 donation.

Come discover what Flashback Theater is all about!

City Green Stage | 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

518 Middleburg St, Liberty 42653

For more information call (888) 394-3282 or visit flashbacktheater.co/education/artist-showcase-tour-2025/