FbTC in Liberty, KY

to
Downtown Liberty, Kentucky , Kentucky
SMLynch Photography
Bailey Patterson and Alexia VanNoy perform a scene
Flashback Theater artists hit the road with scenes, songs, and monologues for audiences all around the Lake Cumberland region. Each performance will be free and open to the public, with a suggested $10-15 donation.
Come discover what Flashback Theater is all about!
City Green Stage | 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)
518 Middleburg St, Liberty 42653
For more information call (888) 394-3282 or visit flashbacktheater.co/education/artist-showcase-tour-2025/
Info
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance