× Expand SMLynch Photography Bailey Patterson and Alexia VanNoy perform in a Cabaret

FbTC at McCreary County Public Library

Flashback Theater artists hit the road with scenes, songs, and monologues for audiences all around the Lake Cumberland region. Each performance will be free and open to the public, with a suggested $10-15 donation.

Come discover what Flashback Theater is all about!

McCreary County Public Library | 10:30 a.m. (Eastern time)

6 N Main Street, Whitley City, 42653

(888) 394-3282

For more information call (888) 394-3282 or visit flashbacktheater.co/education/artist-showcase-tour-2025/