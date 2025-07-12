FbTC @ Wayne County Public Library
to
Downtown Monticello On The Square, Monticello, Kentucky 42633
SMLynch Photography
Bailey Patterson and Alexia VanNoy performing at a Cabaret
FbTC @ Wayne County Public Library
Flashback Theater artists hit the road with scenes, songs, and monologues for audiences all around the Lake Cumberland region. Each performance will be free and open to the public, with a suggested $10-15 donation.
Come discover what Flashback Theater is all about!
Wayne County Public Library | 1:00 p.m. (Eastern time)
157 Rolling Hills Blvd, Monticello, 42633
For more information call (888) 394-3282 or visit flashbacktheater.co/education/artist-showcase-tour-2025/