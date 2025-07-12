× Expand SMLynch Photography Bailey Patterson and Alexia VanNoy performing at a Cabaret

FbTC @ Wayne County Public Library

Flashback Theater artists hit the road with scenes, songs, and monologues for audiences all around the Lake Cumberland region. Each performance will be free and open to the public, with a suggested $10-15 donation.

Come discover what Flashback Theater is all about!

Wayne County Public Library | 1:00 p.m. (Eastern time)

157 Rolling Hills Blvd, Monticello, 42633

For more information call (888) 394-3282 or visit flashbacktheater.co/education/artist-showcase-tour-2025/