× Expand FC Cincinnati Match Day Brunch at Mellotone | Beer and Burger Pre-Match | Cincinnati FC Cincinnati Match Day Brunch at Mellotone | Beer and Burger Pre-Match | Cincinnati

Get ready for match day with FC Cincinnati Pregame Brunch at Mellotone Beer Project.

Doors open at 11 AM, giving fans plenty of time to gather before the 7:30 PM kickoff at TQL Stadium. Located in Over-the-Rhine, Mellotone is just a short walk from the stadium, making it a convenient place to meet friends, enjoy great food, and build excitement before the match.

Guests can enjoy house-brewed craft beer alongside brunch favorites and shareable plates designed for a lively match-day atmosphere. Whether you're starting the day with a crisp lager, a hop-forward IPA, or something seasonal from the Mellotone taps, the brewery offers a welcoming environment for supporters and visitors alike.

The energy of FC Cincinnati match days brings the neighborhood to life, and Mellotone provides the perfect place to gather with fellow fans before heading toward the stadium.

Stop in for pregame brunch, beer, and community as Cincinnati cheers on the Orange and Blue.

Cold beer. Warm hearts. Match day in Cincinnati.

URLs:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3693155-0?pid=11713

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3693155-2?pid=11713

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3693155-3?pid=11713

Booking: https://go.evvnt.com/3693155-4?pid=11713

Date and Time: On Friday July 10, 2026 at 16:00 - 19:00

For more information call 513-650-7773.