× Expand FC Cincinnati Match Day at Mellotone | Beer and Burgers | Cincinnati FC Cincinnati Match Day at Mellotone | Beer and Burgers | Cincinnati

Get ready for match day with FC Cincinnati Pregame at Mellotone Beer Project.

Doors open at 11 AM, giving fans plenty of time to gather before the 7:30 PM kickoff at TQL Stadium. Located in Over-the-Rhine, Mellotone is just a short walk from the stadium, making it a convenient place to meet friends, enjoy great food, and build excitement before the match.

Guests can enjoy house-brewed craft beer alongside menu favorites and shareable plates designed for a lively match-day atmosphere. Whether you're starting the day with a crisp lager, a hop-forward IPA, or something seasonal from the Mellotone taps, the brewery offers a welcoming environment for supporters and visitors alike.

The energy of FC Cincinnati match days brings the neighborhood to life, and Mellotone provides the perfect place to gather with fellow fans before heading toward the stadium.

Stop in for pregame brunch, beer, and community as Cincinnati cheers on the Orange and Blue.

Cold beer. Warm hearts. Match day in Cincinnati.

URLs:

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3582786-2?pid=11713

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3582786-3?pid=11713

Booking: https://go.evvnt.com/3582786-4?pid=11713

Date and Time: On Sat, 25 Apr 2026 16:00 - 19:00

Venue details: Mellotone Beer Project, 1429 Race Street, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202, United States

Category: Community